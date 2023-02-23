AAA: Gas Prices Working Way Down to $3 Mark

Motorists make a stop at a Shell gasoline station Friday, July 22, 2022, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Can we get back down to three dollars a gallon?

The AAA average price for regular gasoline Thursday morning was $3.14, down another four cents from Wednesday.

The price is down 40-cents for the last month.

The statewide average was $3.19.

Nationally, $3.39.

GasBuddy indicates just a handful of stations have dropped the price to $2.99.9.

And diesel, which had flirted with its record high of over six dollars a few months back, is now back at a more reasonable AAA average $4.14 a gallon.