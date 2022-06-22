AAA: Record Travel Predicted for Independence Day Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s going to be a record Independence Day travel weekend, predicts AAA.
they say 2.2 million Ohioans will travel between June 30 and July 4, an increase of 3.8-percent over last year.
2.1 million Ohioans will be taking that trip in the family car.
The association’s Kimberly Schwind says even five-dollar gasoline isn’t changing vacation plans.
Surprisingly though, air travel is expected to be down 1.2-percent due to higher costs and ongoing issues with flight cancellations.
Orlando and Paris are top destinations.