AAA: Stark Gas Prices Down 50-Cents in Three Weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AAA average price for a gallon of gas in Stark County is $3.67 a gallon Monday morning.
That’s down nearly 50-cents (catually 49-cents) from the record high price set three weeks ago.
Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy says there’s no guarantee prices will continue to drop.
That Stark County average price is the lowest of any county in the northeast corner of the state.
The state average price was $3.78.
Nationally, $4.09