AAA: Stark Gas Up 23-Cents on Average in Two Days

Jim Michaels
Mar 2, 2022 @ 6:51am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are surging up.

The average price in Stark County is up 23-cents a gallon in the last two days, with the AAA average Wednesday morning at $3.57.

The statewide average is $3.54, with the national average at $3.66.

GasBuddy shows that not all stations had made the big leap yet as of Wednesday morning.

So you may still find $3.29 gas in the Canton and Massillon areas, and $3.39 in and around Alliance.

And GasBuddy indicates retailers are hitting a ceiling price, for the time being, of $3.59 or $3.69.

