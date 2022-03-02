AAA: Stark Gas Up 23-Cents on Average in Two Days
Shown are file prices at a filling station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are surging up.
The average price in Stark County is up 23-cents a gallon in the last two days, with the AAA average Wednesday morning at $3.57.
The statewide average is $3.54, with the national average at $3.66.
GasBuddy shows that not all stations had made the big leap yet as of Wednesday morning.
So you may still find $3.29 gas in the Canton and Massillon areas, and $3.39 in and around Alliance.
And GasBuddy indicates retailers are hitting a ceiling price, for the time being, of $3.59 or $3.69.