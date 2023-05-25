AAA With Best, Worst Times to Travel for Holiday Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA is teaming up again with traffic data provider Inrix to determine the best and worst times to travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

They say Friday afternoon is the absolute worst time, as the usual commuter traffic mixes with drivers headed for their weekend destinations, especially in urban areas.

The best time to go is early in the morning or after 6 p.m.

Of course a breakdown alongside the freeway in an area you’re not familiar with is not the goal on Memorial Day weekend.

AAA expects its member towing agencies to “hook” 500,000 disabled vehicles this weekend.