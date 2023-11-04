Abandoned Gas Well in Wayne Causing Problems

Technican Steffen Weigand works at a velve in the Natural Gas Compress Station in Sayda, eastern Germany, Wednesday, March 12, 2008. In the firm situated close to the Czech-German border the natural gas pipe arrives Germany coming from Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia and Czech Republic. (AP Photo/Matthias Rietschel)

SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Concerns about water quality in an area north of Shreve in Wayne County.

The local fire department and the county EMA say natural gas from an abandoned well has leached into the water wells of local residents.

New Pittsburg Fire and Rescue says the abandoned well is on South Elyria Road near Blachleyville Road.

Trans Canada will be testing all water wells in a one-mile radius.

Residents are urged to evacuate and call 9-1-1 if they smell gas in their homes.