Abandoned Gas Well in Wayne Causing Problems
November 4, 2023 6:46AM EDT
SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Concerns about water quality in an area north of Shreve in Wayne County.
The local fire department and the county EMA say natural gas from an abandoned well has leached into the water wells of local residents.
New Pittsburg Fire and Rescue says the abandoned well is on South Elyria Road near Blachleyville Road.
Trans Canada will be testing all water wells in a one-mile radius.
Residents are urged to evacuate and call 9-1-1 if they smell gas in their homes.