Accused Police Shooters Each Get 20+ Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Significant prison sentences for shooting at police officers.

23-year-old Braylen Smallwood of Canton and 22-year-old Trezjon Allen of Massillon were each sentenced to 20 to 25-and-a-half years in prison on attempted murder convictions in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

They entered guilty pleas to those charges and criminal gang-related specifications on Friday.

Two officers doing investigative work with the Canton Police Department’s Coordinated Response Team behind a liquor store on 12th Street NW near Market Avenue were fired on last June.

One officer was grazed.

The officers were on the witness stand Tuesday making victim impact statements

The defendants and others reportedly claimed they didn’t know the two men were police officers.