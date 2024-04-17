AccuWeather, NWS: Slight Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday Evening

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Get set for a bumpy evening says AccuWeather.

Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson is looking to the west, where a cold front could bring along severe thunderstorms.

Damaging wind and hail being the greatest risks, says Bob.

He says this system is pretty potent.

But the National Weather Service has us at just a “slight” risk from 6 to 10 p.m.

Bob says the current stormy pattern is not highly unusual.

It’s the clash between increasingly warmer air and the cold remnants of Winter.