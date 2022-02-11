      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Up-and-Down Temps Mean Spring is Coming

Jim Michaels
Feb 11, 2022 @ 4:45am
(Laynee Mauerman)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re dealing with weather that can’t seem to make up its mind from one day to the next.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says that’s a good thing.

Bob says the ups-and-downs in the temperature department are a sign that Spring is trying to break through.

Compare that to the last half of January when the temperature may have gotten above freezing once.

You won’t know it this weekend though, with highs below normal, mainly in the 20s.

Monday marks four straight weeks having significant snow on the ground.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canal Fulton PD Looking for Snowmobile, Operator Involved in Crash With Car
Rain/Ice/Snow Storm in Books, Cleanup Continues
UPDATE: AEP Ice Storm Outage Numbers Down Around 1500
Hit and Run Seriously Injures Canton Man
Connect With Us Listen To Us On