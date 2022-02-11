AccuWeather: Up-and-Down Temps Mean Spring is Coming
(Laynee Mauerman)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re dealing with weather that can’t seem to make up its mind from one day to the next.
But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says that’s a good thing.
Bob says the ups-and-downs in the temperature department are a sign that Spring is trying to break through.
Compare that to the last half of January when the temperature may have gotten above freezing once.
You won’t know it this weekend though, with highs below normal, mainly in the 20s.
Monday marks four straight weeks having significant snow on the ground.