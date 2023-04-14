News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AccuWeather: Very Warm Through Sunday, Then Storm and Cooler

By Jim Michaels
April 14, 2023 8:17AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Yes, it’s probably too soon to complain about the heat.

AccuWeather calls for a high of 83 on Friday.

The humidity may be low, but air conditioners are kicking on.

The Akron-Canton record high for the date is 82.

Meteorologist Matt Rindi says it all comes crashing down later in the day Sunday with a cold front bringing a heavy thunderstorm and cooler air.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 40s.

Normal high for this time of year is 61.

