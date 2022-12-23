AEP: 1800 Workers Responding to Power Outages

Kenny Nails and Brad Johnson, working for Pepco, fix wires downed in this weekend's snow storm to restore electric power to a neighborhood in Rockville, Md., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. A massive snow storm hit the region Friday and Saturday, dumping 2 feet of snow in some places. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GAHANNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of AEP Ohio’s 1800 lineworkers are getting to work Friday morning, dealing with power outages caused by strong winds on Friday.

Laura LaFontaine with AEP says they have been watching the developing storm all week, making preparations.

The company reminds you that poor road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills will delay power restoration efforts.

They hope residents are prepared for outages.

Ohio Edison was also responding to some outages Friday morning.