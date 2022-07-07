AG Yost Explains Investigative Process to Akron Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost, addressing the city of Akron.

He provided an explanation of the process BCI is going through in the Jayland Walker office-involved shooting death.

Yost says after the investigation is complete, the evidence will be presented by his office to a grand jury made up of everyday Summit County residents.

They will decide whether any state laws may have been broken during the police response.

Yost says this is the 29th police-involved shooting they’re investigating this year.

He says there’s a lot more to it than an officer’s bodycam video.

Yost says the average police-involved shooting takes 400-plus hours of investigative work.