Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

By Jim Michaels
October 10, 2022 4:01AM EDT
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (Courtesy city of Akron)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday.

Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street.

They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle.

One driver ran off from that crash.

A 19-year-old then showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Akron police say that incident is somehow related to the traffic crash.

