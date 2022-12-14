Akron Beltway Closings on Again for Wednesday Night
December 14, 2022 3:07PM EST
Central Interchange in Akron (ODOT)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An about-face in Akron.
The earlier delayed ramp closings along the Beltway will kick in Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m.
The major impact for Stark County-area drivers: the ramp from Eastbound I-76 to Southbound I-77 will close.
That means I-77 South through drivers will need to use the Kenmore Leg and I-277/Route 224.
There are a couple of other major closings as well, as noted by ODOT:
I-76/U.S. 224 eastbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound. The detour will be I-76 eastbound to SR 21 northbound.
I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound to I-76 eastbound/I-77 southbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to Copley Rd. to I-77 southbound.