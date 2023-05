FILE – Then-Akron, Ohio mayoral candidate Shammas Malik listens to speakers during a protest meeting at the First Congregational Church in Akron, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Protests continue after a grand jury decision Monday not to charge eight Akron police officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker last summer. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron has a new mayor, already.

Council member Shammas Malik will replace longtime Mayor Dan Horrigan next year.

That’s because there is no Republican opposition and no one filed to run as an independent.

Malik defeated six other candidates in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

He’ll have to wait until January to take office.