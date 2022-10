AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A funeral procession in Akron that turns into a deadly accident and a shooting.

A 12-year-old is dead and a 6-year-old critical from the accident at South Arlington Street and 6th Avenue on Thursday.

That was followed by a fight and then gunfire, which landed a 19-year-old in the hospital.

No word on any arrests.