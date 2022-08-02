Akron Gun Violence Response Team Makes Arrest, Grabs Guns

Guns confoscated from vehicle in Joy Park neighborhood where 17-year-old was arrested. (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron’s Gun Violence Response Team arrested a 17-year-old boy on weapons charges over the weekend, working to reduce gun violence in the Joy Park neighborhood.

The teen was not to possess guns, and was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

He was among five teens in the car who were aggressive as officers investigated, but the other four were allowed to go free.