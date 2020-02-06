      Weather Alert

Akron Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

Noah Hiles
Feb 6, 2020 @ 3:38pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26 year old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for a murder that took place just over a year ago.

Sonny Howard pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to shooting 38 year old Daniel Jones to death on January 15 of 2019. He says he did not know Jones and had him mistaken for someone else when he fatally shot him.

Howard was immediately sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years.

