Akron Man Serious After Being Shot in NW Canton Wednesday Night

Jim Michaels
Jan 21, 2021 @ 8:49am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Akron man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue NW a few blocks from Aultman late Wednesday night.

Police found David Moore in a driveway there.

He’d been shot once in the chest and stomach area.

Police want to talk to a woman who left the scene in a vehicle.

She is being sought.

Witnesses tell police there was a verbal dispute between the two, then a gunshot was heard.

