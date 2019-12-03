Akron Man Wanted in Deadly Home Invasion Shooting from June
Martino Livingston (U.S. Marshal Service)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service has put a west Akron man on their “most wanted” list in connection with that deadly home invasion back in June where a 12-year-old boy was among those shot.
A reward is being offered for information as to the whereabouts of 33-year-old Martino Livingston.
He’s charged with murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Three teens also face charges in connection with the incident.
Livingston is a described as a black male, standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 190 pounds.
Livingston’s last known address is near the 1000 block of Hardesty Boulevard, Akron.
If you have any information in reference to Martino Livingston, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Or Text keyword WANTED and your tip to Tip411 (847411).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.