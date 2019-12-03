Akron Pizza Delivery Man Robbed by Four Area Teens
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron Pizza boy was robbed at gunpoint yesterday while on the way to making a delivery in the 400 block of Zahn Drive. When the four suspects found out the 21 year old victim had no money on him, they hit him in the head with a gun and ran off with three pizzas and a bottle of Sierra Mist. The suspects were described as African American males between the ages of 10-15 years old. Two were armed with guns.