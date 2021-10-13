      Weather Alert

Akron Police Deal With Teen Killing, Standoff

Jim Michaels
Oct 13, 2021 @ 4:25am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A shooting death in Akron Tuesday afternoon that was followed by a standoff and the arrest of a suspect.

Akron police responded to Bernice Avenue where they found a man behind the wheel of a car.

He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the the hospital.

Several people ran from the scene when officers arrived.

One holed up in a house on Russell Avenue until the SWAT team convinced him to come outside.

