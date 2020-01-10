      Weather Alert

Akron Police Identify Man Who Was Fatally Shot on Wednesday

Noah Hiles
Jan 10, 2020 @ 3:41pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are identifying 20 year old Noah Kinney as the man who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the 700 block of Noah Avenue. They say Kinney and a 24 year old men were shot at by unknown suspects in the area just after 11 PM. They attempted to drive away but crashed into a neighboring home’s front porch when Kinney was struck by gunfire. The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.

