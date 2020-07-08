      Weather Alert

Akron Police Investigating Area Bank Robbery

Noah Hiles
Jul 8, 2020 @ 4:20pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are investigating a bank robbery that took place yesterday morning. Authorities say the Huntington Bank located in the 800 block of West Market Street was robbed just after 10 AM when a man wearing a mask, hat and sunglasses handed a teller a note indicating that he had a gun. The suspect got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He is believed to be a 50-60 year old white male who has a dark black ponytail. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Akron Police.

