      Weather Alert

Akron Police Investigating Robbery at Area Business

Noah Hiles
Feb 7, 2020 @ 4:28pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron cosmetics store was robbed at gun point yesterday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspects.

The two suspects entered the business, which is located in the 900 block of North Main Street, around 1 PM, armed with guns.

They left with an undisclosed amount of cash before police could arrive. Authorities need your help catching the duo responsible. Anyone with info should contact Akron Police.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon