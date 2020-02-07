Akron Police Investigating Robbery at Area Business
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron cosmetics store was robbed at gun point yesterday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspects.
The two suspects entered the business, which is located in the 900 block of North Main Street, around 1 PM, armed with guns.
They left with an undisclosed amount of cash before police could arrive. Authorities need your help catching the duo responsible. Anyone with info should contact Akron Police.