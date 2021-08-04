      Weather Alert

Akron Police Looking for Female Bank Robbery Suspect

Jim Michaels
Aug 4, 2021 @ 10:07am
Courtesy Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police detectives are looking for a female bank robbery suspect.

They say a woman entered the Chase Bank branch in the 1600 block of Brittain Road and demanded money, saying she had a gun.

Here’s more from Akron police:

The suspect is described as a black female, with a medium complexion, approximately 5’2” tall with a medium to heavy build. She was wearing glasses, a Nike baseball cap, and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau
at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous

