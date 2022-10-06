Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, despite being given emergency first aid.

Eric Pursley was arrested soon afterward.

There was apparently a fight between the two before the gunshot was fired.