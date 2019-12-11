Akron Police Searching for “Rock Thrower” in the City
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sticks and stones will break your bones, but they’ll also cause damage to your home. This is known all to well throughout the city of Akron as Police have responded to dozens of calls over the past few weeks involving property damage due to rocks being thrown at houses by an unknown suspect.
Police say they responded to multiple locations between midnight and 3 AM Wednesday morning in the North Hill area where rocks had been thrown through the windows of homes. The acts of vandalism reportedly occur during the late hours of the night or early in the morning. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Akron Police.