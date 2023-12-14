Akron Police Seek Suspect in ‘Disturbing’ Store Killing

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Beyond disturbing”.

That’s how an Akron police spokesman describes a homicide Tuesday night at a convenience store drive-thru on South Arlington Road.

21-year-old Ahmad Alibrahim of Akron was pronounced dead at the scene at Border’s Drive Thru.

Employees tell police Alibrahim had refused to accept a shoddy bill for a single cigar from a walk-up patron.

He allowed the customer to take the cigar, but asked him to leave.

That’s when the customer fired at least two shots through the glass window.

Alibrahim was dead at the scene.

Another employee was hit with shards of glass.

Akron police are working to identify a suspect.