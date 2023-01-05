Akron Teachers, Schools Getting Closer to Monday Deadline

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve heard the stories.

Stabbings, teacher assaults and daily fights in the Akron Public Schools.

The union representing 3000 educators says they are overworked because open positions in the district are not being properly filled…

It has the teachers union seeking protection from that as part of contract negotiations that are now under a deadline.

The union has issued an “intent to strike” notice effective Monday.

It doesn’t mean they will strike next Monday.

The school system says they want to keep negotiating so that an agreement can be reached.

The mayor urges the same.