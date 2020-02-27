      Weather Alert

Akron Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend

Noah Hiles
Feb 27, 2020 @ 4:29pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police arrested a woman last night after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Police say 36 year old Malika Belfield stabbed her 42 year old boyfriend in the chest during an argument at their home in the 20 block of Royal Place just after 11 PM.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition. Belfield admitted to the stabbing when police arrived. She remains behind bars facing multiple charges.

