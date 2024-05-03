News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Woman Gets Life Term in Canton Shooting Death

By Jim Michaels
May 3, 2024 9:03AM EDT
Chabrijuana Glenn (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 28-year-old Akron woman accused of killing a Canton man back in December entered a guilty plea to aggravated murder.

Then she was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Chabrijuana Glenn was intoxicated when she shot 67-year-old Douglas Adkins on Cleveland Avenue near 18th Street SW.

He died a few days later.

Glenn was arrested about a week after the crime was committed.

