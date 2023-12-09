Akron Woman Jailed in Canton’s Latest Homicide

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old Akron woman is in the Stark County Jail on $2 million bond, charged with murder in the death of a Canton man.

Chabrijuana Glenn was arraigned Friday morning after being arrested on Thursday.

67-year-old Douglas Adkins was shot near his home back on December 1.

He died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Adkins lived in the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

We have that incident as the 14th homicide of the year in Canton.