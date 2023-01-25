News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

All of Ohio, More Impacted by Snow

By Jim Michaels
January 25, 2023 4:45AM EST
A worker drives a sidewalk snow plow down the middle of a street on Pittsburgh's Northside on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Traveling outside the area is no picnic either, especially headed west.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for western Ohio from Cincinnati to Toledo.

The Glass City could see 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Advisories are in effect for most of the rest of Ohio except the extreme southeastern portion of the state.

Also for western Pennsylvania and western New York.

This is not a lake effect event.

Everyone in our region gets treated equally.

