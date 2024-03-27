Alleged Jail Attacker Indicted on Several Felony Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 25-year-old Canton man accused of attacking a corrections officer while housed at the Stark County jail last month has been indicted on attempted aggravated murder charges.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Prince Trammell jumped the officer and even grabbed his keys.

The officer with some assistance was able to regain control.

He’s also charged with escape and strangulation.

Trammell was also indicted on a ‘disrupting public services’ count for refusing to let someone make an emergency call.

He took a phone away from a woman, according to police.

He’s now held on a million dollars bond.

He’s due in court on Friday.