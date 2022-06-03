Alliance City Schools Closing Career Center
Graduates of the Robert T White School of Nursing, part of the Alliance Career Center. The Alliance City School District announced in June of 2022 that the center was closing. (Courtesy Alliance City School District)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance City School District is closing its Alliance Career Center when this year’s classes wrap up.
Superintendent Rob Gress says the district will concentrate more on its students in grades preschool through 12.
The adult education facility had offered classes in cosmetology, medical billing, and even housed the Robert T White School of Nursing which will be closing.
There were reportedly just a few dozen total students.
Here’s a portion of the news release from the school district:
Current students and graduates will have access to their ACC transcripts by completing the form located on the Alliance High School website.
Graduates of the career center will need to click the “Alumni Transcript Request” button on the homepage to complete the form.
ACC has served as a location for PearsonVue testing and BCI/FBI background checks.
The PearsonVue testing will end with the closure of the career center.
Alternate testing locations can be found on the PearsonVue website.