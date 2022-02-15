      Weather Alert

Alliance Man Accused of Shooting at Woman on City Street

Jim Michaels
Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:56am
Jurell Johnson. (Courtesy Stark County jail.)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35-year-old Alliance man was arraigned on attempted murder charges on Monday.

He is accused of shooting a gun at a woman last week.

Jurell Johnson remains jailed without bond.

He’s accused of firing a gun at the friend of a woman he had been arguing with earlier at a city bar.

That shooting at North Park Avenue and East Ely Street, not far from Union Avenue.

No one was hurt.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Massillon Man Gets 4 to 6 Years in Fatal Car-Motorcycle Crash in Perry
Concrete Truck Rollover Leads to Injury, Ramp Closures
Hit and Run Seriously Injures Canton Man
Victim in Canton Hit - Skip Identified; Driver Questioned
Connect With Us Listen To Us On