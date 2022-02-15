Alliance Man Accused of Shooting at Woman on City Street
Jurell Johnson. (Courtesy Stark County jail.)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35-year-old Alliance man was arraigned on attempted murder charges on Monday.
He is accused of shooting a gun at a woman last week.
Jurell Johnson remains jailed without bond.
He’s accused of firing a gun at the friend of a woman he had been arguing with earlier at a city bar.
That shooting at North Park Avenue and East Ely Street, not far from Union Avenue.
No one was hurt.