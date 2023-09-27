News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Alliance PD: Non-Custodial ‘Mom’ Accused of Kidnapping 2-Year-Old

By Jim Michaels
September 27, 2023 8:30AM EDT
Nicole Middleton (Courtesy Stark County jail)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance woman accused of forcibly removing her son from his temporary guardian is in municipal court Wednesday afternoon on kidnapping charges and two other felony charges.

33-year-old Nicole Middleton was arrested shortly after Alliance police recovered 2-year-old Cole Smart in the city Monday evening.

He had been missing since Saturday night when police say Middleton forced her way into an East Oxford Street home Saturday night and left with the youngster.

Middleton is a non-custodial parent.

