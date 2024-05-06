News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

American Soldier Arrested In Russia, Accused Of Stealing

By News Desk
May 6, 2024 6:38PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American soldier has been arrested in Russia and accused of stealing.

That’s according to two U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press.

U.S. officials say the soldier, Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, 34, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to Fort Cavazos in Texas.

Instead, he traveled to Russia. According to the officials, the soldier was arrested late last week in Vladivostok, a Pacific port city, and remains in custody.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

