Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio governor Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward.

That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year.

Joe Albano from Seeking Alpha wasn’t willing to say anything beyond the initial phase and its 3000 employees.

The company’s 3rd quarter revenue was down 20-percent and its net income down 85-percent.