‘Wishes Can Happen’ Wish-A-Thon Wrapping Up, Call Now!

Jim Michaels
Aug 14, 2020 @ 5:09pm

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This year’s Wish-A-Thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen wraps up at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 14 from the Springbrook Plaza on Whipple Ave NW in Jackson Twp.

Now more than ever, it is crucial that we, as a community, come together to support the children, and families, that Wishes Can Happen grants wishes for.

Our Wish-A-Thon is a 36 hour annual fundraiser that raises funds for Wishes Can Happen; a local organization that grants the wishes of children with life threatening diseases, illnesses or conditions.

More information at WHBCwishes.com.

You can give online, or phone 330-649-9474.

This year’s AultCare Wish-A-Thon is sponsored by: AultCare, Canton Repository, CSE Federal Credit Union, Child Adolescent Services, DeVille Apartments, Friends and Family Credit Union, Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc., SARTA.

