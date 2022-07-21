News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe

By Jim Michaels
July 21, 2022 6:49AM EDT
Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments.

A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income taxes on gambling revenue.

Larry Dayton made a video appearance in a Cleveland courtroom.

He’ll be sentenced in October.

Last week, Jacob and Rebecca Kachner of Canton pleaded to the very same charges.

They and three other defendants were involved in the operation of the former Redemption and Skilled Shamrock establishments in Plain Township.

