Another Indication New Distracted Driving Law is Working

By Jim Michaels
May 9, 2023 8:15AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol believes more Ohio drivers are complying with the new distracted driving law.

Troopers pulled over 200 fewer drivers for distracted driving violations in April, compared to the month of March.

The new law went into effect in early April.

With the new law, police are watching more closely for people punching up electronic devices.

Those cited for distracted driving will not be fined during the current grace period that ends in October.

