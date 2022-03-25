Anti-Death Penalty Group Thinks Execution May be Thing of Past in Ohio
This Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014 photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has a storied history when it comes to executions, from county-by-county hangings to “Old Sparky” the electric chair in Columbus.
But has the last chapter been written?
Coming up on four years since the last inmate on death row was dispatched, the group “Ohioans to Stop Executions” believes that’s the case.
The signs are there.
From the inability to obtain the lethal drugs needed from pharmaceutical firms.
To bills in both houses of the legislature striking down the death penalty