APD: Firing Water Pellet Gun Leads to Ethan Liming’s Beating Death
Water pellet gun confiscated at the scene of the killing of Ethan Liming (Courtesy Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police and city leaders held a press conference on Wednesday.
They provided new information on what led up to the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming.
Police say one of the other three teens in Liming’s vehicle was firing a water pellet gun out the window of the car.
He decided to fire at a group of four people playing basketball in the parking lot of the I Promise School.
The group retaliated against Liming, even though his father says he was trying to calm things down.
Police say that incident apparently triggered the reaction, but they maintain that a deadly attack was not justified.
They also say the incident was not racially motivated.
They say the investigation continues 24/7.