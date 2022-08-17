News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Area Animal Sanctuary Assisting With Wallaby Still ‘Out There’

By Jim Michaels
August 17, 2022 4:24AM EDT
A wallaby checks a bag full of fruit and nuts as animals at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, receive special Christmas treats that encourage them to forage, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009. The activities are design to arouse the animals' inquisitiveness and stimulate their natural behaviors. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

BREWSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A cage trap has been set, in hopes of catching the wallaby that is roaming the Brewster area of Stark County.

Berlin Center-based Noah’s Lost Ark animal sanctuary is assisting in the effort.

It may be a nocturnal type of a smaller kangaroo, and that’s why there haven’t been any sightings since early Sunday morning…

