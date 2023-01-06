Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case

Left to right, suspended Carrollton teacher Mary Jackie Pozderac, school board member Michael Pozderac, and former superintendent David Quattrochi make an initial court appearance on theft in office charges. (Courtesy JordanMillerNews and Kelcey Norris)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday.

Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended teacher Mary Jackie Pozderac and Canton businessman Gus Nicklas were indicted on the charges a month ago.

The state auditor’s office says the scheme had them pocketing almost $50,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, channeled through two shell companies that were to install air purifiers in district schools.

The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.

The four are also charged with ‘engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity’, a first-degree felony in Ohio.

(Photo courtesy of JordanMillerNews)