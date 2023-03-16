ATF: How Criminals Get Hands on Guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the president issuing that executive order the other day in the effort to reduce gun violence, you may wonder how people who can’t legally purchase weapons are still able to get them.

The Columbus ATF office says of the 79,000 guns recovered in crime investigations between 2017 and 2021 in Ohio, the vast majority were legally purchased by someone else, then given to the criminal.

Only 1100 of the 79,000 recovered guns were stolen.