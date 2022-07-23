Attempted ATM Heist Leaves Mess at Longtime Canton Bar

Courtesy Ida's Cafe

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a routine crime in Akron a few years back.

Take two trucks, drive one of them through the front of a business, and use the other to haul off an ATM machine.

It didn’t work in Canton early Friday either, but what a mess at Ida’s Cafe in the 1700 block of Bryan Avenue SW, not far from Harrison Avenue.

The business was forced to close on Friday.

Surveillance video showed two men and women who were part of the failed operation.