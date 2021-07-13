      Weather Alert

Attorney for Wattley, Other Former Coaches, Files Defamation Suit

James Krivanek
Jul 13, 2021 @ 5:25am
Former McKinley Head Coach Marcus Wattley (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney representing former McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley and five of his assistant coaches filed a defamation lawsuit in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

The suit names nine individuals including school district Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert, all five school board members and another former assistant coach.

The suit seeks compensation for damage to reputations, lost wages and more.

The six were among the coaches fired for allegedly forcing a star player to eat pizza containing pork, in violation of his religious beliefs.

Attorney Peter Pattakos joins Jon Bozeka Tuesday morning at 10:15 on Live and Local.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Mani Powell Leaving McKinley
Canton Man Accused of Passing 'Movie Money' at Hartville Businesses
It's time to change Hot Dog and Bun packaging! Why aren't they the same?
Friends, Classmates Mourn Loss of Canton Teen in Drowning
Connect With Us Listen To Us On